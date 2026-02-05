Promising Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 5th

Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian National Railway are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in or primarily operate from Canada and are traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For investors they provide exposure to the Canadian economy—often heavy in resources, financials and industrials—are priced in Canadian dollars, and are subject to Canadian regulatory and tax rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

