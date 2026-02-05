Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – February 5th

Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Cryptocurrency stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are materially tied to cryptocurrencies—examples include crypto miners, exchanges, custody and wallet providers, blockchain technology firms, and companies that hold significant crypto assets. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to cryptocurrency prices and industry growth while also carrying company-specific operational, regulatory, and technology risks distinct from owning the underlying digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.
Galaxy Digital (GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
Bitfarms (BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF
HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- Pepsi Pops as Investors Take Notice of Key Strategic Initiatives
- With New CEOs, Is Walmart or Target the Better Buy Going Forward?
- The Metabolic Split: Why Eli Lilly Soars as Novo Stumbles
- Analysts Love These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows—Here’s Why
- GM, TRV & ASML: 3 Industry Giants Boosting Buybacks in 2026