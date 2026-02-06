CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $11,916,577.53 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 2nd, George Kurtz sold 6,777 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $2,972,392.20.

On Monday, December 22nd, George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $38.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.33, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco

CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings. CrowdStrike Acquires SGNL

CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings. Positive Sentiment: Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers. We’re buying this name

Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration. Valuation Check

Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows. Jim Cramer Highlights Trust Holdings

Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today’s sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action. Seven Straight Sessions of Losses

Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today’s sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector pressure and technical signals: analyst write-ups argue a “floor test” after a competitor upgrade and a 3‑month ~22% slide reflect investor rotation out of high-multiple software names, adding selling momentum. Plunges 22% in 3 Months

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

