CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $11,916,577.53 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, George Kurtz sold 6,777 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $2,972,392.20.
- On Monday, December 22nd, George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $38.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.33, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.
Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings. CrowdStrike Acquires SGNL
- Positive Sentiment: Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers. We’re buying this name
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration. Valuation Check
- Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows. Jim Cramer Highlights Trust Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today’s sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action. Seven Straight Sessions of Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment. Zacks Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings. Insider Selling Alerts
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector pressure and technical signals: analyst write-ups argue a “floor test” after a competitor upgrade and a 3‑month ~22% slide reflect investor rotation out of high-multiple software names, adding selling momentum. Plunges 22% in 3 Months
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
