BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.26 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 6636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.39.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.61.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a U.S. large capitalization banks index representing U.S. banks included in a U.S. bank sector or subsector industry classification, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight US Bank Index (the Index) The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.