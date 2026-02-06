Critical Survey: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) versus Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Montrose Environmental Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.03 billion 4.22 $2.04 billion $6.72 32.54 Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.19 -$62.31 million ($0.91) -25.83

Analyst Ratings

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Republic Services and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 10 14 1 2.64 Montrose Environmental Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $248.82, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Republic Services.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Services has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.77% 18.24% 6.46% Montrose Environmental Group -2.52% 0.17% 0.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Republic Services beats Montrose Environmental Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

