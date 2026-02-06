Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 161,499 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $211,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock worth $827,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $269.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.04 and a 1 year high of $465.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.