Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.2857.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho set a $222.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $120.72 and a 1 year high of $229.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cardinal Health this week:

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.