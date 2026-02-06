Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.2857.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho set a $222.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardinal Health News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cardinal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and strong margins — Cardinal posted non‑GAAP EPS of $2.63 (above estimates) and revenue of $65.6B, driven by broad segment strength and higher operating earnings. Cardinal Health Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results and Raises Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance raise — Management raised fiscal 2026 non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $10.15–$10.35 (the company has lifted outlook more than once), which supports upside to estimates and investor confidence. Cardinal Health boosts annual profit forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Specialty drug demand (GLP‑1s) is a key growth driver — Pharma and Specialty Solutions showed accelerated revenue and profitability, cited by analysts and the company as a main reason for the beat and outlook lift. CAH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and balance‑sheet progress — Company completed its $750M annual baseline buyback and says it has reached targeted leverage, which supports shareholder returns and reduces financing risk. Cardinal Health Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results and Raises Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction and momentum — Coverage notes the stock hitting fresh 52‑week highs and higher trading volumes as investors digest the print and outlook. Cardinal Health Smashes 52-Week High
- Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure materials available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for investors to review management commentary and segment detail. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics and ROE caveat — Despite higher revenue and EPS, GAAP net margin remains thin and reported ROE was negative (an accounting effect that can reflect past buybacks and leverage); investors should watch margin sustainability as specialty volumes normalize. MarketBeat CAH Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation — The stock is trading at an elevated P/E relative to historical levels, so future upside depends on sustained specialty momentum and execution versus expectations. Barron’s coverage
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.
The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.