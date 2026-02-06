Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.75 and last traded at C$20.82. 284,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 247,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.22.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.11.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.