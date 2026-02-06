G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.94 and last traded at C$32.72. 46,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMINF shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.91.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kanadario Gold Inc The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Québec, Canada.

