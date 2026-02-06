CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 507,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,200% from the average daily volume of 11,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

CEA Industries Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEA Industries stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of CEA Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities.

