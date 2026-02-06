United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.0650, with a volume of 151360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

UCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The company had revenue of $278.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

United Community Banks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $425,840.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,954.56. This represents a 36.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,514,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,681,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,879,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $42,061,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

