PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 9,258 Shares

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Preston Feight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $1,133,086.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,144,751.70.

PCAR stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,716. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $131.88.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

