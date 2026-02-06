Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 10,080 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $260,018.79.
Power Integrations Stock Performance
POWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 1,101,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,489. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 152.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Power Integrations by 125.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
Power Integrations News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — POWI reported $0.23 EPS vs. a $0.19 consensus, surprising to the upside which supports near-term earnings confidence. Power Integrations (POWI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board/leadership actions and governance overhaul could reduce shareholder governance risk and help stabilize investor sentiment over time. Management framed changes alongside plans for profit recovery. Power Integrations Announces Leadership Changes and Profit Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance came in at $104–$109M versus a $105.9M consensus — essentially in line with street expectations, so guidance neither surprises positively nor materially disappoints. View Press Release (Earnings/Guidance)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for details on demand trends, product mix and margin drivers — useful for investors who want the management commentary behind the results. Power Integrations Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined year-over-year (~1.9% down) and net margins/ROE remain modest, undercutting the optimistic headline from the EPS beat and keeping profitability concerns in focus. View Press Release (Earnings/Guidance)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally cautious stance — brokerages’ average rating is “Hold,” which caps upside from research-driven buying until clearer signs of durable revenue/margin recovery appear. Power Integrations Receives Average Rating of “Hold”
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.
The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.
