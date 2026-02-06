Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 10,080 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $260,018.79.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 1,101,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,489. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 152.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Power Integrations by 125.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.