Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Datatec Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

About Datatec

Datatec plc is a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services group headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges, and it trades in the U.S. over-the-counter under the ticker DTTLY. Datatec was founded in 1986 and has grown into an international organization serving enterprise, channel and service provider customers around the world.

The group operates through three primary divisions.

