Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

In other news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Flowserve News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term and 2027 estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026/2027 and FY2027), signaling slightly stronger expected future profitability — this supports modest upside to the stock’s outlook. MarketBeat Flowserve

Zacks raised several near‑term and 2027 estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026/2027 and FY2027), signaling slightly stronger expected future profitability — this supports modest upside to the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on Flowserve in a market piece — opinion pieces can move short‑term flows but are not hard fundamentals. Jim Cramer on Flowserve

Jim Cramer commented on Flowserve in a market piece — opinion pieces can move short‑term flows but are not hard fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Previews and previews of the upcoming quarterly results (Yahoo Finance, Benzinga) are circulating; these provide expectations context but don’t change fundamentals until results arrive. Yahoo Finance Preview

Previews and previews of the upcoming quarterly results (Yahoo Finance, Benzinga) are circulating; these provide expectations context but don’t change fundamentals until results arrive. Neutral Sentiment: A second earnings preview (Benzinga) reiterates the same themes — investors will focus on guidance, margin trends, and aftermarket orders when results post. Benzinga Earnings Preview

A second earnings preview (Benzinga) reiterates the same themes — investors will focus on guidance, margin trends, and aftermarket orders when results post. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the raises, Zacks trimmed its Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly — a modest downgrade that could temper near‑term sentiment if investors expected larger upgrades. MarketBeat Flowserve

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

View Our Latest Report on FLS

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.