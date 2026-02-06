Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,995,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 444,236 shares.The stock last traded at $58.96 and had previously closed at $58.59.

SBGSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

