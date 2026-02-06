Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 476565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Schrodinger by 38.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,072,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,573,000 after buying an additional 577,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 904,619 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.