Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 96910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $222,256.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,345.22. The trade was a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,553.69. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,853 shares of company stock worth $1,181,863. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

