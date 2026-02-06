Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 and last traded at GBX 16.50. Approximately 122,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 273,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.01. The company has a market cap of £12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

