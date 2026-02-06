Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 61,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 26,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Titan Logix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. In addition, the company provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, transmitters, displays, and mobile accessories; and software for programming and configuration of TD series transmitters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.