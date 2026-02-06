TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.6850 and last traded at $0.6285. 1,522,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,408,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6060.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, TryHard presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get TryHard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TryHard

TryHard Trading Up 3.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TryHard

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of TryHard as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TryHard

(Get Free Report)

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TryHard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TryHard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.