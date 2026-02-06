Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vontier worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1,304.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 92,341 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 501,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 150,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

