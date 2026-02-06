iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHYGet Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.35. 7,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHYFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.