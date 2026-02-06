iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.35. 7,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Active ETF

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRHY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

