Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Old Market Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 1,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Old Market Capital Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.02.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

