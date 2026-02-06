Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALISU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALISU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Calisa Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calisa Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALISU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on March 11, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”. Although we are not limited to target businesses in any specific industry or geographic location, we intend to initially focus our search on target businesses in Asia.

