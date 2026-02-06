Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.1765.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th.

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Illumina reported $1.35 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS (above estimates) and $1.16B in revenue, a 5% y/y increase, showing sequential improvement and margin strength. MarketBeat Q4 results

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Illumina reported $1.35 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS (above estimates) and $1.16B in revenue, a 5% y/y increase, showing sequential improvement and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance raised above consensus — management set total revenue for FY2026 at $4.5–$4.6B (above Street revenue expectations), signaling anticipated growth vs. FY2025. PR Newswire: Financial results & guidance

FY2026 revenue guidance raised above consensus — management set total revenue for FY2026 at $4.5–$4.6B (above Street revenue expectations), signaling anticipated growth vs. FY2025. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guide is 5.05–5.20, roughly in line with consensus but includes about $0.18 dilution from the SomaLogic deal and ~100bps margin headwind — introduces some near‑term uncertainty around EPS trajectory. PR Newswire: Guidance detail

FY2026 EPS guide is 5.05–5.20, roughly in line with consensus but includes about $0.18 dilution from the SomaLogic deal and ~100bps margin headwind — introduces some near‑term uncertainty around EPS trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call emphasize a “return to growth” and ex‑China organic growth, but investors will watch execution on acquisitions and ex‑China trends in coming quarters. Earnings call transcript

Management commentary and the earnings call emphasize a “return to growth” and ex‑China organic growth, but investors will watch execution on acquisitions and ex‑China trends in coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 revenue was essentially flat at $4.34B versus 2024, which disappointed some investors who expected reacceleration; that disappointment has pressured the stock despite the quarter’s beat. Investing.com: Shares tumble on flat revenue

Full‑year 2025 revenue was essentially flat at $4.34B versus 2024, which disappointed some investors who expected reacceleration; that disappointment has pressured the stock despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects a trade‑off: near‑term beat + revenue guide vs. lingering concern about growth durability, acquisition dilution, and macro/China dynamics — expect volatility as analysts update models. SFGate earnings snapshot

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

