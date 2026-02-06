Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Trading 31% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) rose 31% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 113,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 137,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Panoro Minerals Trading Down 7.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.