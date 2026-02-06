Realty Income (NYSE:O) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on O. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.5%

O opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

