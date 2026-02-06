Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $868.00 to $696.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as low as $427.26 and last traded at $434.09, with a volume of 7561025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.12.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $802.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.12.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $610.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

