Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

