MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSA. Weiss Ratings raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety Incorporporated

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 700.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

