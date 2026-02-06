TuHURA Biosciences’ (HURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of HURA stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.12. TuHURA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 307,260 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 104,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company’s core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA’s approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

