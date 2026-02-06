Filtronic’s (FTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 213 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTC opened at GBX 194.40 on Tuesday. Filtronic has a 52-week low of GBX 72 and a 52-week high of GBX 197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.62. The firm has a market cap of £427.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Filtronic will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current year.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

