British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 76. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 206,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of £268.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.29.

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.42 EPS for the quarter. British Smaller Companies VCT had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 66.78%.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX. It is an evergreen fund. It seeks to invest in firms that have business services, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, software, Information Technology, telecommunications, retail and brands.

