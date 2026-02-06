Head to Head Review: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and EVE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $83.97 million 2.82 $12.55 million $0.25 11.84 EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.65) -4.87

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Butler National has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 19.02% 24.93% 12.84% EVE N/A -203.37% -61.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Butler National and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00 EVE 1 2 4 0 2.43

EVE has a consensus price target of $6.47, indicating a potential upside of 104.36%. Given EVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Butler National beats EVE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

