XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Head-To-Head Review

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) and XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and XCF Global Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -76.60% N/A N/A XCF Global Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and XCF Global Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 0.00 XCF Global Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $6.60 million 0.16 -$4.43 million ($0.06) -0.26 XCF Global Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.61) -0.25

This table compares Mace Security International and XCF Global Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XCF Global Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCF Global Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCF Global Capital has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of XCF Global Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of XCF Global Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XCF Global Capital beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

(Get Free Report)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About XCF Global Capital

(Get Free Report)

XCF Global Capital Inc. is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.