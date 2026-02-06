Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hongkong Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

About Hongkong Land

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

