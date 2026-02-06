iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 53,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Austria ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

