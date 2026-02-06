iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.4804.
iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.
iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization. ISZE was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
