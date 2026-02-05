TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$184.50 at Scotiabank

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$184.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.08.

TSE:TVK traded up C$4.10 on Thursday, hitting C$150.13. 117,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.82. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.31 and a 52 week high of C$176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.57.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of C$419.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

