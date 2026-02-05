Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STCGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

STC stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.09. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.85.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of C$70.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

