BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. BILL also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. BILL has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.87, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BILL by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $42,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 317,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,521,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $10,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

