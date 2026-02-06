Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMNTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

