Optimize Financial Inc Takes $454,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DHC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

