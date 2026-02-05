1,722 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $294.62 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $296.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

