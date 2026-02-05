SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.