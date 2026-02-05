Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.400-6.550 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,134. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst price-target increases and upgrades lifted upside expectations (several firms raised PTs into the $170–$185 range, with multiple “outperform/overweight” or “buy” calls). This boosts near-term upside potential and investor interest. Benzinga KeyCorp PT Rise (MarketScreener)

Broad analyst price-target increases and upgrades lifted upside expectations (several firms raised PTs into the $170–$185 range, with multiple “outperform/overweight” or “buy” calls). This boosts near-term upside potential and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on EPS and management raised the bottom end of FY2026 EPS guidance (now $6.40–$6.55), driven by stronger automation demand and growth in Intelligent Devices — fundamental evidence supporting higher analyst targets. Reuters

Q1 results beat on EPS and management raised the bottom end of FY2026 EPS guidance (now $6.40–$6.55), driven by stronger automation demand and growth in Intelligent Devices — fundamental evidence supporting higher analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend ($0.555 per share), maintaining the income profile for shareholders and supporting investor confidence. (Record/ex‑dividend dates announced with payout in March.)

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend ($0.555 per share), maintaining the income profile for shareholders and supporting investor confidence. (Record/ex‑dividend dates announced with payout in March.) Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity was observed, signaling speculative bullish positioning by some traders that can amplify upside in the near term.

Unusually large call‑option activity was observed, signaling speculative bullish positioning by some traders that can amplify upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Certain firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (e.g., Jefferies, Wells Fargo), reflecting recognition of improved fundamentals but caution on valuation or near-term comps. Jefferies (MarketScreener)

Certain firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (e.g., Jefferies, Wells Fargo), reflecting recognition of improved fundamentals but caution on valuation or near-term comps. Negative Sentiment: One notable downgrade: Deutsche Bank cut EMR from “buy” to “hold” (though its PT remains above the current price). A high-profile downgrade can pressure the shares intraday and temper momentum from upgrades. Benzinga

One notable downgrade: Deutsche Bank cut EMR from “buy” to “hold” (though its PT remains above the current price). A high-profile downgrade can pressure the shares intraday and temper momentum from upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance (1.50–1.55) was provided below the street’s published midpoint (~1.56), and revenue guidance was essentially in line — a slight near‑term miss that can explain intraday weakness despite the stronger FY floor. Press Release / Slide Deck

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

