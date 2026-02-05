Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 2.5%

ALPMY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 64,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,298. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALPMY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astellas Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

