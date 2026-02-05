Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.83.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 11.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 386.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,614,809. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 429.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 315.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Doyle acquired 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £8,436.84. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.