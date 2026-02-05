Tectum (TET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Tectum has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $91.40 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tectum has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,934,568 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,934,568.43880226 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.22072613 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $78,731.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

